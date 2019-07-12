Catholic World News

CCD grants $68K to biblical scholarship, literacy projects

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “These projects will advance biblical scholarship and support biblical literacy in parishes and classrooms,” Bishop Shelton Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux (Louisiana) said as the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine’s grants were announced.

