‘We cannot run away from abuse cases,’ leading Kenyan bishop says

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Kihara of Muranga, vice president of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, said that “if any of our Church personnel is involved, it means the Church has to respond accordingly. You cannot protect the Church by hiding.”

