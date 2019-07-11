Catholic World News

Search of Vatican tombs yields no clues on missing girl

July 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Searchers who excavated two tombs in the Teutonic Cemetery, inside the Vatican, found no human remains. The excavation, done on July 11, shed no light on the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi in 1983.



However, the excavation added a new mystery, since the tombs were believed to be the burial places of two German princesses who died in the 19th century. No evidence of their remains was found.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!