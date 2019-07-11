Catholic World News

Exarchy created for Ukrainian Catholics in Italy

July 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has created an apostolic exarchy for Ukrainian Catholics in Italy, naming Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar for Rome, as administrator. An exarchy is an ecclesiastical jurisdiction for the Eastern Catholic churches, usually created temporarily until it can be formed as an eparchy, the equivalent of a diocese. There are about 70,000 Ukrainian Catholics now living in Italy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!