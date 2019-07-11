Catholic World News

Vincent Lambert dies of starvation

July 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Vincent Lambert died early on July 11 in a hospital in Reims, France, nine days after he was deprived of food and water as the result of a French court order. The Vatican released a statement promising prayers for the deceased and “those who, up to the end, were committed to assisting him with love and devotion.”

