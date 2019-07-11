Catholic World News

Senior Sri Lankan officials will not be charged with murder in Easter attacks

July 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Two senior government officials in Sri Lanka were recently arrested for negligence in the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed over 250 people and injured over 500. A court has ruled that though they may be negligent, they may not be charged with murder.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

