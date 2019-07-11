Catholic World News

Papua Church network seeks reconciliation

July 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The western Pacific nation of 7 million is 69% Protestant and 27% Catholic. At least 24 people were killed in recent tribal violence.

