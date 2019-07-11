Catholic World News

Panama’s bishops call on new president to consider common good, dignity of the person

July 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 3.8 million is 65% Catholic and 25% Protestant. President Laurentino Cortizo, of the center-left Democratic Revolutionary Party, assumed office on July 1.

