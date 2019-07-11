Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Probe into Sistine Chapel Choir’s finances will continue

July 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In January, amid reports of a financial scandal, Pope Francis brought the Sistine Chapel Choir under the purview of the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff. On July 10, Msgr. Massimo Palombella resigned as the choir’s director.

