Catholic World News
9 Catholic schools in Memphis close; 6 will reopen as charter schools
July 11, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Federal officials signed off on a morality clause in the lease agreement, an education news site reported.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
