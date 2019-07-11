Catholic World News

Pax Christi bishops sign ecumenical statement against war with Iran

July 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Sojourners

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marc Stenger of Troyes (France), co-president of Pax Christi International, and Bishop John Stowe of Lexington (Kentucky), bishop-president of Pax Christi USA, were among the nearly 200 signatories of “Back from the Brink.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!