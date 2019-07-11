Catholic World News
In Amazon region, Church network advocates for indigenous group threatened by mining
July 11, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Bishops from several South American nations founded the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (REPAM) in 2014.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
