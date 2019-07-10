Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal asks OAS intervention in political crisis

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo José Brenes Solorzano of Managua has asked the Organization of American States to intervene in his country, to establish a dialogue between the government and opposition, to ease a political crisis.

