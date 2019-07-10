Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal: country in chaos

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “There is absolutely no security under the law” in Venezuela, reports Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras Cardozo of Merida. The cardinal—who is also temporarily acting as apostolic administrator of the capital city, Caracas—says that the Maduro government “had broken the country.”

