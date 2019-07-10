Catholic World News

Dutch diocese: priest’s suspension not due to homosexual activities

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the Diocese of Haarlem-Amsterdam has issued a denial that a priest was removed from his parish assignment because he is homosexual. Father Pierre Valkering was suspended in April after publication of a book in which he described his active homosexual involvements and his enjoyment of pornography.

