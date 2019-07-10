Catholic World News

Colombian bishop plans to exorcize entire city

July 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ruben Dario Jaramillo Montoya of Buenaventura plans to conduct an exorcism of the entire city, which is plagued by drug-related violence. Using a helicopter provided by the military, the bishop will sprinkle holy water over the city during the ritual.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!