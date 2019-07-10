Catholic World News

Vatican explains search of tombs for remains of missing teenager

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has confirmed that the opening of two tombs in the Teutonic Cemetery, inside the Vatican grounds, is a search for the remains of Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, who disappeared in 1983 when she was 15 years old. Two tombs—of princesses who died more than 150 years ago—will be explored for evidence that might help solve the mysterious disappearance.

