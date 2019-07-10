Catholic World News

Congo warlord convicted of war crimes, including murder of priest

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The International Criminal Court found Bosco Ntaganda “guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

