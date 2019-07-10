Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols: ‘We are always called to be missionary priests, not professional clerics’

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Every day, at least once, we find ourselves in uncomfortable places saying uncomfortable things,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster recently preached to his diocesan priests. “The uncomfortable things we say need not be judgmental or harsh, but simply counter-cultural.”

