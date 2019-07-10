Catholic World News

With a joke and a smile, Australian bishop ministers in a diocese larger than France

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: There are only 14 priests and 30,000 Catholics in the rural Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes. “Confirmations can imply hours in the car, or flying in a small, 10-passenger plane to confirm three kids,” said Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, 51, who at times celebrates Mass in the extraordinary form.

