Venezuelan bishops again blast Maduro government oppression of dissent

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have issued a new condemnation of the Maduro government for its violent repression of dissent. In particular the bishops denounced the death of a naval captain who had been in police custody, charged with involvement in an alleged coup attempt. The bishops said that violence against the regime’s opponents was “immoral, ignoble, and dishonorable conduct.”

