California: bill that threatened confessional seal is withdrawn

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A legislative measure that would have threatened the confessional seal has been withdrawn from the California state legislature. SB 360, which required priests to disclose sex-abuse reports—including those mentioned in confession—had prompted hundreds of messages from Catholic residents. The bill cannot now be reconsidered this year.

