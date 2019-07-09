Catholic World News

Emigration is ‘a wound that we don’t know how to cure,’ Syrian religious superior says

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raimond Girgis, a Franciscan, called an Christians to travel to Syria. “In all the Syrian provinces, except Idlib—an area still under the control of the terrorists—people live together tranquilly, whether Christians or Muslims.”

