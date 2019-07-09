Catholic World News

Do not seek out unauthorized ‘exorcists,’ Jerusalem exorcist warns

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In response to a question about unauthorized “exorcists” (“In the Holy Land, there are many individuals who claim that they can expel demons, many people go to them seeking help. What can we call them?”), Father Michael McDonagh replied, “Regarding the pursuit of help from a Sheikh or Shaman or Sorcerer is simply this—the ‘seeker’ places his or her self in a kingdom contrary to the kingdom of Christ.”

