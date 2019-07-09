Catholic World News

Holy See donates $40K to UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, thanked the the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) “for its work in favor of the Palestine refugees by providing them with the most basic human needs like education, health care, social services and housing.” In 2018, the Trump administration ended US funding for the agency.

