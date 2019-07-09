Catholic World News

Illinois mother discusses miraculous healing that has paved way for Archbishop Sheen’s beatification

July 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Peoria Catholic Post

CWN Editor's Note: “Family members, first responders, doctors, nurses and others present at [her child’s] birth each testified that there was no medical explanation for the infant’s recovery” in 2010, the Peoria diocesan newspaper reported after the Vatican announced the Pope’s approval of the miracle.

