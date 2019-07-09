Catholic World News

At special Mass for migrants, Pope preaches on salvation, liberation

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As announced by the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on July 8 (video) to commemorate the sixth anniversary of his apostolic journey to the Italian island of Lampedusa (map), where thousands of migrants and refugees have disembarked in recent years.

