Eritrea: government closes all Catholic hospitals

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Eritrea has closed all of the country’s 22 Catholic hospitals and medical clinics. The last Catholic hospital, in Zager, was closed on July 5; the nuns who had administered the institution were ordered to leave immediately. The government action followed pastoral letters by the African country’s bishops, criticizing corruption in government and calling for democratic elections.

