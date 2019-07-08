Catholic World News

Polish bishops rap IKEA for ‘LGBT indoctrination’

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Polish bishops’ conference has criticized the home-furnishing giant IKEA for dismissing an employee who “refused LGBT indoctrination in the workplace.” The employee had been cited for “homophobia” because he said that acceptance of homosexuality is a source of scandal.

