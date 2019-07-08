Catholic World News

Belgian cardinal: Church should embrace secularization

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jozef De Kesel of Brussels, Belgium, has said that the Church in Europe should “wholeheartedly accept secularized society.” The cardinal told an interviewer that the mission of the Church is not “to reconquer lost ground,” but to “be faithful to one’s convictions in an environment that has changed to a pluralistic society.” He said that it is “always dangerous to have one religious tradition that obtains a monopoly,” and “all religions are there to say that man does not live on bread.”

