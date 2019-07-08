Catholic World News

Majority of local priests oppose restoration of powers to head of Syro-Malabar Church

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In late June, Pope Francis restored Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, to his full authority as leader of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese in India. The prelate had been under investigation for a financial scandal.

