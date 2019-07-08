Catholic World News

Archbishop kidnapped, released by separatists in Cameroon

July 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2017, the Anglophone crisis has claimed hundreds of lives in Cameroon. “I spent the whole night reciting the Rosary,” said Archbishop Cornelius Fontem of Bamenda. “I told him that they cannot achieve their goals by practicing evil, because evil can only lead to evil. And God will not be able to hear their prayers if they continue to do evil.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!