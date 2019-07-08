Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan meets with Mormon leader, calls religious freedom ‘quintessential American cause’

July 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Deseret News

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of New York also praised patriotism as a “biblical virtue” during his keynote address at America’s Freedom Festival at Provo (Utah).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!