German archbishop warns of rising xenophobia

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Racism and xenophobia are in contradiction to the message of Jesus,” said Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg, who warned that “solidarity with vulnerable refugees fading”—in contrast to 2015, when “we experienced a wave of solidarity, support, and compassion in Germany.”

