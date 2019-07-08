Catholic World News

Archbishop Sheen to be beatified; 8 other sainthood causes advance

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis approved the publication of a decree on a miracle attributed to the intercession of Venerable Fulton Sheen (1895-1979), whose remains were recently moved to Peoria following a legal dispute. The Pontiff also canonized a Portuguese archbishop, Blessed Bartholomew of Braga (1514-1590), by equivalent canonization (also known as equipollent canonization), and declared 7 Servants of God venerable.

