Opening Ukrainian Synod, Pope sees primary mission of hope

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has convened a Synod of the bishops of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, following immediately after his meeting with Russian President Putin. Addressing the Ukrainian prelates, the Pope said: “The main role of the Church, faces with the complex situations caused by the conflicts, is that of offering the witness of Christian hope.”

