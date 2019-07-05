Catholic World News

Eternal salvation is the Church’s concern, papal theologian emphasizes

July 05, 2019

Recalling Pope Francis’s metaphor of the Church as a field hospital, the Theologian of the Pontifical Household said that “in the midst of situations of tragedy and despair, the first concern of the Church is not only to alleviate current physical ills. This can be done by various non-governmental organizations, private and governmental entities, which have their efficient professionalism. The Church is concerned about eternal salvation.”

Writing in the July 5 edition of the Vatican newspaper, Father Wojciech Giertych, who was appointed to his position in 2005, emphasized the importance of the influence of the grace of the Holy Spirit, who makes fruitful the charitable acts of each Christian. “This means that such actions are preceded by an act of faith, centered on Christ, trusting in the power of His divine love.”

An awareness of our spiritual poverty in the face of sin, abuse, and addiction, the Dominican theologian added, leads believers to plead for divine grace. This spiritual poverty is a blessing, for “Christians are called to collaborate in salvation through divine means. If they try to save the world (and the Church) with natural means alone, their efforts are destined to fail, and very soon they show their inherent futility.”

