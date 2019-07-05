Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: Foster tolerance, inclusivity to counter attacks on religious believers

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have all been horrified at the recent attacks against Jews in Pittsburgh, Poway and Paris, against Muslims in Christchurch, Queens, Quebec City, and London, against Christians in Sri Lanka, in the Sahel, in some regions of Nigeria, in Iraq and Syria,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent UN event. “The fact that many of these acts of violence have been perpetrated against believers as they gather to pray in their houses of worship make them particularly villainous.”

