Video released for Pope’s monthly prayer intention

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for July is “that those who administer justice may work with integrity, and that the injustice which prevails in the world may not have the last word.” In the video, the Pope commented, “The decisions made by judges influence the rights and property of citizens. Their independence should keep them safe from favoritism and from pressures that could contaminate the decisions they have to make. Judges must follow the example of Jesus, who never negotiates the truth.”

