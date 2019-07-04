Catholic World News
Costa Rica’s leading bishop meets with president as unrest spreads
July 04, 2019
Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Protesters blocked roads as the government implemented a 13% value-added tax.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
