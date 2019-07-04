Catholic World News

New York Times op-ed: ‘How the Catholic Church lost Italy to the far right’

July 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis’ retreat from culture-war politics has left a void that politicians have been all too eager to fill,” writes Mattia Ferraresi of Il Foglio.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!