Bishop McElroy: Laudato Si’ is an ‘urgent summons to the American people’

July 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego delivered the keynote address at a recent conference on Laudato si’, Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical letter on care of our common home.

