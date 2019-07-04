Catholic World News

Christians face more persecution in Modi’s India

July 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landslide reelection victory in May “has emboldened Hindus to attack and threaten religious minorities,” according to the report. Modi leads the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

