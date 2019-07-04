Catholic World News
Following Trump-Kim meeting, Korean bishops hopeful for reconciliation
July 04, 2019
Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 30.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
