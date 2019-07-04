Catholic World News

Bishops, Catholic organizations speak out against proposed HUD rule

July 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops— joined by Catholic Charities USA, the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, and the Catholic Health Association—spoke out against a proposed HUD rule that would prevent families from receiving subsidized housing if one of their members is in the country illegally.

