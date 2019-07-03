Catholic World News

Proposed reform of Curia would centralize authority

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The draft of an apostolic constitution restructuring the Roman Curia would produce “a consolidation of power in Rome unprecedented in the modern era,” reports canon lawyer Ed Condon. The draft of Praedcate Evangelium, now being circulated for comments, gives the Secretariat of State new control over all other Vatican offices, and requires that all policy decisions must be approved personally by the Pope. The document also allows for lay people to head any Vatican dicastery other than the Secretariat of State.

