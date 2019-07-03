Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission calls for ban on ‘completely autonomous armed systems without human supervision’

July 03, 2019

Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: COMECE, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, issued these reflections on drones on July 1.

