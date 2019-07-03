Catholic World News

Declining to hear Alabama case, US Supreme Court sidesteps abortion issue

July 03, 2019

Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Justice Clarence Thomas concurred with the decision not to review the case but wrote, “The notion that anything in the Constitution prevents States from passing laws prohibiting the dismembering of a living child is implausible.”

