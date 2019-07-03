Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal highlights ‘ecumenism of blood’ of today’s Christian martyrs

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, delivered a French-language address at a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on the theme of “Combating Modern Slavery with Science and Philosophy.”

