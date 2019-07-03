Catholic World News

Following Vatican conference, energy executives state commitment to carbon pricing

July 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on University of Notre Dame

CWN Editor's Note: Oil company executives and other participants signed this statement at the conclusion of a recent Vatican conference on energy transition and care for our common home. Pope Francis, citing a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told participants that climate change threatens humanity.

